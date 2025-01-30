Suspected smuggler behind bunkers discovered in Nadia, hiding in Varanasi: Police

Kolkata: Sushanta Ghosh, suspected to be the mastermind behind the four underground bunkers discovered last week by the border security force (BSF) in Krishnaganj area of Nadia district, is hiding in Varanasi, the state police said on Thursday. The BSF seized 62,200 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup worth around ₹ 1.5 crore

“We suspect Ghosh is hiding in Varanasi from where he has been running his smuggling operation. We have found documents of properties he owns there,” said Amarnath K., superintendent of police (SP) of Krishnanagar district.

The BSF had discovered the four underground bunkers less than two kilometers from the India-Bangladesh border in Nadia district on January 26, and seized 62,200 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup worth around ₹1.5 crore.

“While three bunkers were made entirely of welded steel sheets, one was being built with brick and cement,” said a police officer.

Police suspect Ghosh smuggled cough syrup to buyers in Bangladesh, where the medicine is used as a narcotic substance.

“The bunkers were built on a land covered by trees and bushes. Local villagers told the cops that over the past few months, music was played over loudspeakers at this location. It appears that the loudspeakers were used to cover the noise made by welding machines,” a district police officer said, requesting anonymity.

The officer further said that Ghosh has been absconding since the district police foiled a smuggling operation six months ago, seizing 20,000 bottles of cough syrup brought from Uttar Pradesh. The drivers of the vehicles, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested.

“Ghosh’s mother, who lives here, was questioned. She said that her son spends most of his time in ashrams in Varanasi and Vrindavan. Scrutiny of Ghosh’s bank records and legal documents seized from his local residence indicates that he used the money from smuggling operations to buy properties here as well as in Varanasi,” the officer added.