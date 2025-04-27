Civilian shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara; terror attack suspected

Amid the security forces' high-intensity operations against terrorists in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, a 45-year-old social activist was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Saturday. A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stands guard as Pakistani citizens return to their country through the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border post.(AFP)

The deceased, identified as Ghulam Rasool Magray, was attacked inside his house in the town's Kandi Khas area, officials said today. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The motive behind the murder isn't clear yet.

What happened in Pahalgam?

On April 22, a group of terrorists descended the mountains and shot dead 26 people – mostly tourists – in a meadow near the picturesque Pahalgam town. Nearly two dozen people were injured in the dastardly attack, which was criticised by almost all major global leaders, including United States President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that India will hunt down those responsible for the attack.

India's tough actions against Pakistan

The Central government has taken tough measures against Pakistan over the attack, including putting in abeyance the crucial Indus Waters Treaty and cutting down the country's diplomatic staff.

The Ministry of External Affairs has suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals. It also cancelled existing visas and asked Pakistanis to leave India.

Pakistan, which has banned Indian flights from its airspace, violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control thrice earlier this week.The Indian armed forces have retaliated in equal measure.

The security forces have also launched several operations to eliminate terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. They have destroyed the homes of nine terrorists so far.

Addressing a ceremony at a military academy in Abbottabad, Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif recently said that his country was open to “participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation” into the attack.