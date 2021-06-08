Suvendu Adhikari meets home minster Amit shah, says discussed several matters

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari met Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and discussed various matters pertaining to the state. "Met the Honourable Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji. Discussed on several matters and seeked blessings for Bengal. Honourable HM assured, he was and he will be there for Bengal always," Adhikari tweeted on Tuesday with an image of him and the home minister.

"Shri @SuvenduWB ji called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji," Amit Shah's office tweeted after the meeting.

Adhikari, who was a former minister of the previous Mamata Banerjee-led government in Bengal, joined hands with the BJP in the 2021 assembly elections.

Nandigram, the assembly seat saw a ferocious battle between him and his former colleague Banerjee, who contested from the same constituency. Adhikari defeated the now chief minister in the assembly election with a close margin.

Last week, the BJP MLA submitted a representation on the post-election violence in the state to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. His meeting with the Union home minister is also expected to have included discussions around alleged violence against BJP workers in the state.

The BJP has accused the ruling party in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC), of unleashing violence on the BJP workers and said many have died as a result. The TMC has denied all allegations.

Adhikari is also scheduled to meet several Union ministers and BJP leaders later on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI citing people familiar with the matter. He is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, as per ANI's report.

Adhikari's visit to Delhi comes days after the Cyclone Yaas review meeting controversy after which the chief secretary of the state, Alapan Bandhopadhay, resigned. Mamata Banerjee later appointed him as her chief advisor.