Suvendu Adhikari meets PM Modi, a day after meeting Shah, Nadda

A day after meeting Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, Bengal BJP MLA and the Opposition leader of the West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The meeting comes at a time when the Bengal BJP is planning to petition President Ram Nath Kovind over the post-poll violence in the state. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed 40 BJP workers have been killed so far after the results of the election were announced on May 2. Around 25,000 BJP workers have been forced to leave their houses, Ghosh claimed.

Delhi: BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari arrives at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Prime Minister's official residence, to meet PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/IxE5bQgMs7 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021





The post-poll violence in West Bengal has become a new flashpoint between the state and the Centre. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned chief secretary HK Dwivedi on June 7 to review the administrative steps being taken in Bengal to bring restore peace.

On May 5, as chief minister Mamata Banerjee took the oath, she said incidents of violence were reported in those areas where the BJP won.

The BJP has planned a state-level protest against the violence on June 23, the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Adhikari arrived in Delhi on Monday, a visit which has been dubbed by the Trinamool as an attempt to 'save his skin' from the CBI investigation in the Narada case. "Adhikari is staging a drama before the public; he will have to parrot what his party is saying. He met Shah as he wanted to save his skin from prosecution in the Narada sting case, TMC state general secretary and party spokesman Kunal Ghosh said on Tuesday. "We don't attach much importance to these meetings. People of this state happen to stand firmly behind the TMC. They will not take it lying down if there is any attempt to disturb the government," Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said.

(With agency inputs)