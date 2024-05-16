 Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police lodges FIR, names Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police lodges FIR, names Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2024 10:25 PM IST

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar has been named as an accused.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of the Delhi CM, has been named in the FIR as an accused, reported PTI.

Swati Maliwal assault case: The FIR was registered after Maliwal filed a multiple-page complaint with the Delhi Police.
The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to the offence of violence against women, they said.

The case was registered after a two-member team, led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha, recorded Swati Maliwal's statement at her residence in Central Delhi.

Read: Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Family breaks silence, mother says AAP MP ‘is not in…’

Maliwal spoke out publicly on the alleged incident for the first time after recording her statement with the Delhi Police and urged the BJP to not indulge in politics.

"Hope appropriate action is taken. Whatever happened with me was extremely bad," she posted on X, two days after the incident.

“The past days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed. Those who tried to indulge in character assassination, said that I was doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too,” she added.

She said crucial elections are going on now, and stressed that she is not important but the issues of the country are.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha extended support to Maliwal saying the incident affects the honour of the country's women. In a letter to Maliwal, Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra, a former AAP leader, urged her to approach police to ensure strict action is taken against the guilty.

The letter assured the AAP leader of full support of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha.

"We laud your resolve and bravery and hope you will soon recover from this incident to discharge your responsibility to strengthen the struggle for the rights of the women in the country," read the letter.

Maliwal, however, made a “special request to BJP people to not do politics on this incident.”

