Taiwan opens third office in Mumbai, says it represents its continued promise

NEW DELHI: The Taiwan government formally opened its third office in India at Mumbai on Wednesday, with foreign minister Chia-Lung Lin saying the move represents the “continued promise to enhance bilateral ties”. A reception was held to celebrate the inauguration of the new office in Mumbai and the 113th National Day of Taiwan

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Mumbai is Taiwan’s third office in India, following the establishment of a similar facility in New Delhi in 1995 and Chennai in 2012.

A reception held to celebrate the inauguration of the new office in Mumbai and the 113th National Day of Taiwan was attended by Baushuan Ger, the head of TECC in India, and Homer Chang, director general of the new office.

Lin said in a video message that the event highlighted the “remarkable progress in India-Taiwan relations in recent years”. He noted the opening of the TECC in Mumbai, a key strategic hub in western India, “not only reflects the success of Taiwan’s ‘New Southbound Policy’ and India’s ‘Act East Policy’, but also represents the continued promise to enhance bilateral ties”.

The office in Mumbai will serve four major western states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa – and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

The new office has been opened at a time when Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) and India’s Tata Electronics have already begun work on a joint venture to manufacture semiconductors in Gujarat.

India and Taiwan “share common democratic values, and their relations have steadily advanced through growing collaborations and people-to-people exchanges in recent years”, the TECC said in a statement.

“Looking ahead, the office will continue to promote bilateral economic, technological, educational, and cultural exchanges,” it added.

While India and Taiwan don’t have formal diplomatic relations, both sides established representative offices in each other’s capitals in 1995.

Taiwan has the TECC in New Delhi, and India has the India-Taipei Association (ITA) office in Taipei and these facilities are responsible for promoting cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, tourism and education

In 2023, two-way trade was worth $8.2 billion, and India was the 16th largest trading partner for Taiwan. Taiwan’s exports to India touched $6 billion, positioning India as its 12th largest export market.