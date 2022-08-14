Taiwan to coordinate with India, US, Japan to consolidate peace

The Taiwan government on Sunday expressed gratitude to more than 50 countries, including India, that have called on all sides to exercise restraint and avoid unilateral actions to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan will “calmly respond to China’s unreasonable military threats”, firmly defend its sovereignty and national security, and “protect the front line of democracy and freedom without resorting to the acts of escalation or provocation”, according to a statement issued by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC).

The government of Taiwan will continue enhancing its self-defence capabilities in the face of evolving developments and maintain close coordination with the US, Japan and other like-minded nations, including India, to “jointly preserve the rules-based international order and safeguard security across the Taiwan Strait and consolidate peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific”, the statement said.

India had on Friday expressed concern at recent developments in the Taiwan Strait following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governed island. External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had called for “exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo [and] de-escalation of tensions”.

The statement from TECC, Taiwan’s representative office in India, said: “The government of ROC (Taiwan) wishes to convey sincere gratitude to the executive branches and parliamentarians of over 50 countries – including India – which have called on all sides to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, avoid unilateral actions to change status quo and maintain peace and stability in the region.”

Taiwan is “entitled to make friends and maintain relationships with countries around the world”, and the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) “continued actions to coerce and intimidate other countries into shunning Taiwan underlines the fact that the PRC itself does not recognise Taiwan as part of China, further deflating the fraud and empty lies of the so-called ‘One-China’ principle”, the statement said.

The Indian side had avoided any mention of the “one-China” policy while outlining its position on the situation in the Taiwan Strait on Friday. Bagchi had said India’s policies are well-known and consistent, and “do not require reiteration”.

The statement said the Republic of China (ROC) was founded in 1912, while the PRC was established in 1949. In 1945, Taiwan was returned to the ROC after World War 2, and the Chinese Communist regime has never exercised sovereignty over Taiwan, it said. “PRC’s sovereignty claim over Taiwan is therefore groundless and false. These are not only internationally recognised facts but also long-term status quo across the Taiwan Strait,” the statement added.

China’s “deliberate intensification of various forms of military posturing targeted at Taiwan recently has severely disrupted peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait “, the statement said.

While urging the international community to condemn China’s “irrational military provocations”, the statement called on all countries to speak up in “support of democratic Taiwan with an aim to safeguard the values of freedom and democracy, to maintain the rules-based international order, and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

