Take precautions even after Covid vaccine: Bihar govt tells health workers

The Bihar government has cautioned healthcare workers to continue taking precautions against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) even after taking vaccine shots, as it braced up to inoculate over 467,000 healthcare workers in the state during the first phase of vaccination from January 16.

Precautions are necessary as it takes 14 days after the second shot of the vaccine to develop protective antibody, said top health officials. The gap between the two shots of vaccine is 28 days.

“One has to maintain social distancing, use hand sanitiser and mask even after taking Covid-19 vaccine. It takes at least 14 days after the second shot of vaccine to develop antibody against coronavirus,” said Dr Binod Kumar Singh, superintendent of the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH).

“The first shot is a priming dose, then the booster dose is given after 28 days that completes the vaccination process. It will take 14 days from the second shot to develop protective antibody level in an individual. So, those taking the vaccine should not immediately become complacent after taking the first or the second shot,” he added.

In order to dispel any myth surrounding around the vaccine, Singh has decided to take the first shot of the vaccine at the NMCH, which is one of the 16 session sites or vaccination centres in Patna and among 300 in Bihar selected for vaccination on the inaugural day of vaccination on January 16.

The first batch of 54,900 vials of Covishield vaccine that will suffice for 549,000 doses, reached Patna by air from Pune on Tuesday. The second consignment of vaccines is expected to arrive either later this month or early next month, said a senior state health officer.

Some Opposition leaders have raised doubts about the efficacy of the indigenous vaccines after the drug controller general of India, earlier this month, gave its nod for restricted emergency use of two vaccines — Covaxin of the Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Serum Institute of India.

The ministry of health and family welfare also emphasises on social distancing, use of hand sanitiser and mask and regular hand-washing in its frequently asked questions section on vaccination.

Bihar’s principal secretary, health, Pratyaya Amrit, also dwelt on this fact while making a presentation on state’s vaccination preparedness to the chief secretary Deepak Kumar. The video conference on Monday was attended by district magistrates (DMs) and civil surgeons of all 38 districts as well as principals and superintendents of nine government and five private medical colleges in the state.

The health department, in keeping with the Centre’s guidelines, has asked DMs, civil surgeons, principals and superintendents of government and private medical colleges to make arrangements for video-webcasting at session sites for monitoring and surveillance purpose.

It has also asked the officials to arrange for Anaphylaxis kit (to treat an acute and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction after vaccination) and adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) kit at all session sites. It also asked them to ensure training of vaccinators and medical officers in each vaccination team on use of these kits. AEFI committees, comprising doctors from different disciplines, have also been notified in medical colleges.