'Taken note': MEA refers to Capitol violence, reacting to US statement
The ministry of external affairs on Thursday said it has taken note of the comments of the US State Department regarding farmers' protest and said such comments should be taken in the context and in their entirety.
"Debate on reforming agricultural sector is an issue being addressed by Indian democratic polity. Those following it should have an informed and objective view. We are making sure through our activities that this is what happens," spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. He also referred to the Capitol violence and drew a parallel between that with the event that unfolded in Delhi on Republic Day.
US wants India to resolve farm protest through dialogue
On Thursday, the US administration issued its first reaction to the ongoing farmers' agitation in which it said it encourages dialogue to resolve any differences between the parties. It also extended support to steps that can improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater investment. Peaceful protests and unhindered access to the internet are hallmarks of a thriving democracy, it said.
"The incidents of violence and vandalism at the historic Red Fort on January 26 have evoked similar sentiments and reactions in India as did the incidents on the Capitol Hill on 6 January and are being addressed as per our respective local laws," the spokesperson said adding that both India and the United States are vibrant democracies with shared values.
"The temporary measures with regard to internet access in certain parts of the NCR region were therefore understandably undertaken to prevent further violence," Srivastava added.
The MEA spokesperson said the US state department has acknowledged the steps being taken by India towards agricultural reforms.
The press conference comes a day after the ministry issued a statement condemning comments of international celebrities on farmers' protest.
(With agency inputs)
