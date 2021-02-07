Talks with China to continue: Jaishankar on LAC standoff
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said senior military commanders of India and China have held nine rounds of talks on the process of disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh and the parleys will continue in future as well. Addressing reporters in Vijayawada, he said so far there was no “visible expression” of the talks on ground.
The minister was replying to a query on whether there would be any ministerial level talks between both the countries on skirmishes between troops of the Asian giants.
The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the face-off, but no significant headway has been made so far.
“So, military commanders have held nine rounds of meetings so far. We believe some progress has been made, but it is not, in a kind of situation where there is a visible expression of that on the ground,” he said.
He added India has so far supplied Covid- 19 vaccine to 15 countries and another 25 nations were in the queue at different levels to get the dose. “I think right now we have already supplied to about 15 countries... I would say there would be another about 25 countries which are at different stages in the pipeline.”
