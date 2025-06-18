Tamil Nadu ADGP suspended in minor’s abduction case

The Tamil Nadu government suspended additional director general of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram on Tuesday, a day after he was arrested in connection with his involvement in abduction of a 16-year-old boy in Tiruvallur district. He was, however, released soon after. The court directed another suspect in the case, MLA “Poovai” Jagan Moorthy, leader of the Puratchi Bharatham Katchi (PBK), to appear before the investigating officer to cooperate with the probe. (File photo)

The senior IPS officer is accused of abetting a gang by providing his official car to abduct the teen on April 5 with the aim to separate a couple. The suspension order was issued by home secretary Dheeraj Kumar, said a senior police officer.

The high court on Monday orally directed Tamil Nadu Police to arrest Jayaram in connection with a kidnapping case. He was detained shortly after he came out of the court building. The court was hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by another accused, MLA M Jagan Moorthy, who apprehended arrest in the case.

The court directed another suspect in the case, MLA “Poovai” Jagan Moorthy, leader of the Puratchi Bharatham Katchi (PBK), to appear before the investigating officer to cooperate with the probe.

Justice P Velmurugan passed the interim orders on the MLA’s anticipatory bail plea. “Since two of the accused had already been arrested, giving confession statements against the additional director general of police, the respondent (police) is directed to secure and take action against the additional director general of police in the manner known to law,” the justice said.

Additional public prosecutor A Damodaran, appearing for the police, stated that the petitioner (MLA) had absconded and was not co-operating with the investigation and had filed the petition seeking anticipatory bail.

“The petitioner was directed to appear before the court and since he has appeared in person, he is directed to co-operate for the investigation being done by the police,” the court said. “The respondent-police is directed to conduct the investigation/inquiry, as the case may be and record the statement of the witnesses.” The next hearing is scheduled on June 26.

The case of abduction was registered at the Thiruvallur police station based on the boy’s mother’s complaint.

After his 22-year-old brother married a 21-year-old woman without the consent of her family, the police said that her father approached Maheswari (a former police constable who was dismissed from service) to sever the marriage.

Maheswari reportedly sought the help of the ADGP who in turn sought help from the MLA. When they couldn’t find the 22-year-old man, they abducted his minor brother. Following his mother’s police complaint, the minor was let off.

“Already, the police and ministers have a tie-up. When will you work for the people?,” the judge said orally, according to LiveLaw.

“The court cannot be a silent spectator when you’re misusing your power and support. People come to support you, believing you’ll help them in their grievance. Without taking up the issue, you’re doing Kangaroo courts,” it stated.