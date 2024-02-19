Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25: From film city to big developmental push | Key takeaways
Feb 19, 2024 03:29 PM IST
Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the Budget and made a slew of announcements.
Tamil Nadu finance minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the state's Budget for the year 2024-25 on Monday. The Tamil Nadu government estimated the revenue deficit at over ₹49,000 crore and made new announcements aimed at achieving the "7 grand Tamil dream" which included social justice and women's welfare.
In his Budget speech, Thennarasu said the state has made significant progress in poverty reduction through its welfare schemes. The NITI Aayog has said that people below the poverty line in Tamil Nadu was only about 2.2 per cent, he added.
Key takeaways from Tamil Nadu Budget
- 8 lakh concrete houses will be constructed in rural areas under the house scheme, "Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam," named after the late DMK leader and former CM M Karunanidhi. The target is to make Tamil Nadu 'hut-free' by 2030.
- Allocation of ₹300 crore for civic amenities, including roads for areas nearby city corporations.
- Allocation of ₹243 crore for Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. ₹20,198 crore allocated for health and family welfare
- Allocation of ₹500 crore for the restoration of 5000 lakes and ponds, along with ₹365 crore for the construction of 2000 new overhead tanks to address water scarcity issues.
- Restoration and beautification of the Adyar river for ₹1500 crore.
- Investments totalling ₹1,100 crore for the development of Chennai and North Chennai, underscoring the government's commitment to urban rejuvenation.
- Implementation of the Thaayumanavar poverty eradication scheme, targeting five lakh poor families with targeted assistance to uplift them from poverty.
- Establishment of Thozhiyar Vidhuthi (transgender hostels) in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore, with an investment of ₹26 crore. Tamil Nadu government will bear higher education costs for transgender individuals.
- Financial aid amounting to ₹5 crore will be allocated to support language technical startups, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the linguistic domain.
- Establishment of an open auditorium in Keezhadi, with an investment of ₹17 crore to promote cultural events and showcase the ongoing archaeological excavations in the region.
- Provisions for the construction of a film city under a public-private partnership on the outskirts of Chennai, with an investment of ₹500 crore aimed at boosting the state's film industry. (With inputs from news agencies)
