Tamil Nadu businessman, 84, two aides held in minor sexual assault case: Police

An 84-year-old prominent businessman from Tamil Nadu and two associates were arrested by the Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) anti-vice squad for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, police said on Sunday. An 84-year-old prominent industrialist from Tamil Nadu and two associates were arrested by the Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) anti-vice squad for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl

The case was registered on October 6, 2025, after a volunteer filed a complaint with the CCB and submitted a pen drive that he said had been handed over to him by an “unidentified” man. The pen drive allegedly contained footage of the businessman committing a sexual offence against a minor at a house in Chennai’s Teynampet, police said.

“The man claimed that the pen drive contained footage of prominent businessman 84-year-old R Veeramani committing a sexual offence against a young girl in the bed room of his associate, Shanthi in Teynampet in Chennai. Upon viewing the video stored in the pen drive, the police confirmed it showed an elderly man engaging in a sexual crime against a young girl,” a release from CCB said on Sunday.

A probe revealed that Veeramani, who was in the granite business, had rented a house in Teynampet and entrusted its management to his accomplice Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan.

“It emerged that numerous young girls were brought to the house where sexual crimes were committed and video evidence of one such crime involving a young girl was seized,” police said.

A search was conducted at the residence and offices of the accused, during which several crucial pieces of evidence were recovered, including photographs of the survivors and other young girls and women.

Veeramani had served as the President of the Confederation of Export Units (CEU). He was also the Chairperson of the Natural Stone and Products Panel, which operates under CAPEXIL (Chemicals and Allied Export Promotion Council), which was established in March 1958 by the Ministry of Commerce

Industry officials said Veeramani has also held several responsibilities, including Founder-Chairman of the trade body Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry (FGSI). Established in 1987, FGSI serves as the voice of the Indian natural stone industry and has about 1,500 members across India.

Veeramani, Shanthi and her husband Mahendra have been remanded in judicial custody, police said.