Tamil Nadu CM announces 10 cr assistance to rain-wrecked Himachal Pradesh

PTI |
Aug 22, 2023 09:17 PM IST

Writing to Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Stalin said he was anguished by the loss and devastation suffered by state due to heavy rains.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced 10 crore contribution towards relief initiatives to rain-hit Himachal Pradesh and pledged all possible support.

A view of an area devastated by heavy rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh, in Shimla. (ANI)
Writing to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Stalin said he was anguished by the loss and devastation suffered by the hill state due to heavy rains and landslides.

"My thoughts are with all those who have been affected by the natural calamity...as a token gesture, the government of Tamil Nadu is contributing a sum of 10 crore towards the relief works in your State. Kindly accept the same."

Himachal rain: 700 vehicles stranded after Kullu-Mandi highway blocked near Pandoh

Expressing the support of the Tamil Nadu government and the people, Stalin said, "if there is anything that we can do to assist in the recovery efforts, please do not hesitate to let me know."

An official release here said Sukhvinder Singh spoke to Stalin over phone and conveyed to him information on damage due to rain and related incidents and government's relief initiatives.

Stalin commended the efforts of the Himachal government in reaching out to the affected people. The CM said he is confident that under Sukhu's leadership, Himachal Pradesh would "recover and rebuild soon."

The state governments of Rajasthan ( 15 crore) and Chhattisgarh ( 11 crore) had announced financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh.

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
