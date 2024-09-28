Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin names son Udhayanidhi as his deputy

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, was on Saturday named as the deputy chief minister in a mega cabinet rejig.



Udhayanidhi is currently the sports minister in the government headed by his father. His elevation comes days after MK Stalin gave a cryptic response on his son's imminent elevation.



“There will be no disappointment; there will be change,” the chief minister was quoted by PTI as saying.



On September 19, Tamil Nadu minister for micro, small and medium enterprises Tha Mo Anbarasan had asserted that Udhayanidhi Stalin's elevation as deputy CM is “imminent”.



According to PTI, Anbarasan had said that Udhayanidhi will be for sure announced by the government as Deputy CM within a week to 10 days. "May be, the announcement could happen tomorrow," he said.



On his elevation, Udhayanidhi had told reporters,"Chief minister will take a decision."



The state governor has approved the recommendations, Raj Bhavan said, adding, the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers designate will be held on Sunday at 3.30 pm. Udhayanidhi Stalin (L) with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. (File photo)

Senthil Balaji re-inducted into cabinet



Besides Udhayanidhi's elevation, MK Stalin inducted V Senthilbalaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and SM Nasar into the cabinet.



Balaji was re-inducted into the council of ministers days after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case after over 15 months.

The bail order ended his 471-day incarceration, as Balaji was arrested on June 14 last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport minister in an earlier AIADMK regime.



“The case which was initiated against me was a fake case and was just a political vendetta. I will overcome and win this fake case legally by facing court. I am obliged to DMK President and TN CM MK Stalin and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin,” Balaji said.

