Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hospitalised after mild giddiness during morning walk

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday was admitted to the hospital after experiencing mild giddiness during his routine morning walk. CM Stalin has been admitted to Apollo Hospital on Chennai's Green Road. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, had mild giddiness during his routine morning walking. (PTI)

The hospital stated that the Tamil Nadu CM has been admitted for evaluation of his symptoms, and necessary tests are being conducted to assess his health.

"Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, had mild giddiness during his routine morning walking. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greens Road, Chennai for evaluation of his symptoms and the necessary diagnostic tests are being done," the hospital said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a major political development ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) former Minister and MP A Anwhar Raajhaa on Monday joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the presence of DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin at Chennai Anna Arivalayam.

AIADMK expelled him from the party again when he reached DMK HQ, Anna Arivalayam, on Monday.

This move comes after Raajhaa's consistent criticism of the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP, which he believes will harm the party's interests in Tamil Nadu.

He expressed concerns over the BJP's growing influence in Tamil Nadu politics and the potential damage it could cause to the AIADMK. He emphasised that the BJP's agenda is to destroy the AIADMK and then fight against the DMK.

Anwhar Raajhaa, addressing the press after joining DMK, Raajhaa pointed out that Union Minister Amit Shah mentioned the NDA coalition forming the government but didn't specify Edappadi Palaniswami as the CM candidate, indicating a potential rift within the alliance.

Raajhaa criticised the AIADMK for deviating from its core ideology and being controlled by the BJP, which he described as a "negative force" in Tamil Nadu politics.

"Union Minister Amit Shah has said the NDA coalition would form the government. But not even in one place has Amit Shah have not mentioned Edappadi Palaniswami as CM candidature. Edappadi Palaniswami has been campaigning for 10 days, but he can't project himself as the AIADMK CM candidate. Edappadi Palaniswami keeps on saying he is the CM candidate, he is the CM candidate. BJP joins hands with AIADMK to destroy the AIADMK. AIADMK has been caught in the BJP's hands. AIADMK travels in the opposite direction of Anna's idealogue pathway.

BJP is a negative force in Tamil Nadu. People won't accept that. My only option was DMK. So I have joined DMK. For sure, Thalapathy (M K Stalin) would become CM again," Anwhar Raajhaa added.

Raajhaa was expelled from the AIADMK in 2021 for criticising the party's top brass and advocating for VK Sasikala's reinduction. However, he was re-admitted to the party in 2023 after submitting a formal apology to Palaniswami.