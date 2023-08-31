Stalin announces launch of podcast, attacks BJP for destroying the country

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced the launch of a podcast titled “Speaking for India”, saying he would speak about how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has destroyed the country and how egalitarian and harmonious it would look. Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. (Twitter)

“Wait for this voice from the south,” Stalin said in a teaser of the podcast posted on X (formerly Twitter). He called for the need to speak for all of India. “The BJP regime is going to face its end in 2024,” he said before flying to Mumbai for the third Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting on Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, Stalin said more parties were likely to join the INDIA bloc, which held its first two meetings in Patna (June 23) and Bengaluru (July 17-18).

Sixty-three leaders from 28 parties were due to attend the Mumbai meeting, where the INDIA bloc is likely to unveil a common logo and chalk out a public outreach programme with joint rallies. The bloc was expected to fix timelines for key tasks, evolve a social media plan, fix the schedule for the next meeting in north India, and consider resolutions, including one on electronic voting machines.

