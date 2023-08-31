News / India News / Stalin announces launch of podcast, attacks BJP for destroying the country

Stalin announces launch of podcast, attacks BJP for destroying the country

ByDivya Chandrababu
Aug 31, 2023 12:53 PM IST

Stalin said the podcast titled “Speaking for India” will focus on how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has destroyed the country and how egalitarian and harmonious it would look

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced the launch of a podcast titled “Speaking for India”, saying he would speak about how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has destroyed the country and how egalitarian and harmonious it would look.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. (Twitter)
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. (Twitter)

“Wait for this voice from the south,” Stalin said in a teaser of the podcast posted on X (formerly Twitter). He called for the need to speak for all of India. “The BJP regime is going to face its end in 2024,” he said before flying to Mumbai for the third Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting on Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, Stalin said more parties were likely to join the INDIA bloc, which held its first two meetings in Patna (June 23) and Bengaluru (July 17-18).

Sixty-three leaders from 28 parties were due to attend the Mumbai meeting, where the INDIA bloc is likely to unveil a common logo and chalk out a public outreach programme with joint rallies. The bloc was expected to fix timelines for key tasks, evolve a social media plan, fix the schedule for the next meeting in north India, and consider resolutions, including one on electronic voting machines.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out