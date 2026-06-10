Tamil Nadu CM Vijay arrives in Delhi; likely to attend Niti Aayog meeting tomorrow

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay arrived in Delhi on Wednesday where he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. He is likely to attend the Niti Ayog governing council meeting led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for Thursday, people aware of the development said. He is likely to attend the Niti Ayog Governing Council Meeting led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI photo)

The CM was received by chief secretary M Sai Kumar and senior government officials at the Tamil Nadu Bhavan.

This is his second visit to the national Capital after he met PM Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 27.

During his brief interaction with PM Modi and FM Sitharaman, the chief minister took up several Tamil Nadu related issues demanding PM’s intervention over the proposed construction of a dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu by the Karnataka government, release of Tamil fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy among others.

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During his meeting with Sitharaman, Vijay requested that priority be given to Tamil Nadu in allocation of funds for key sectors like ports, highways, railway projects and industrial corridors.

Meanwhile, senior politician and minister K A Sengottaiyan said CM Vijay is likely to raise important issues pertaining to the state in the Niti Aayog meeting.

“He will speak about what relief and welfare works need to be carried out across all departments in Tamil Nadu, how the central government should allocate funds”, he told media persons.

CM Vijay, who is expected to return on June 12, is likely to meet the Congress high command including party convenor Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress formed a post-poll alliance with the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu.

Two of the lawmakers were inducted into the Vijay led-cabinet after 59 years in the southern state.