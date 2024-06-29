Tamil Nadu CM: Will amend prohibition act to curb manufacture, sale of arrack

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin announced on Friday that the ruling DMK will amend the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, to ensure stringent punishment for manufacturing and selling illicit liquor, even as the toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 65 within a week. The tragedy in Kallakurichi stemmed from people drinking hooch laced with methanol on June 18, resulting in the deaths of at least 65 people. (PTI)

“I would like to inform this House that a bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, will be introduced in the Legislative Assembly tomorrow to make the punishment for such crimes more severe and to completely curb the crimes,” the chief minister told the state assembly on Friday amid protests by Opposition parties who have been demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

He added: “I feel that the punishment for the crime of brewing and selling illicit arrack, which poses a threat to life, is insufficient.”

The development comes as consumption of illicit liquor laced with methanol has claimed 65 lives since June 18, with 19 people still undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, AIADMK’s ally Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) met Governor RN Ravi on Friday seeking a CBI enquiry into the case, days after separate delegations of the BJP and the AIADMK met Ravi with the same demand.

The Raj Bhavan later issued a statement, saying: “DMDK General Secretary Tmt. Premalatha Vijayakant, along with her delegation, met with Hon’ble Governor Thiru R. N. Ravi presented a memorandum expressing profound concern regarding the tragic fatalities from illicit liquor consumption in Kallakurichi, demanding a CBI inquiry.”

The CB-CID is currently investigating the case in which 11 accused have been arrested.

The principal opposition, AIADMK, has been suspended for the entire assembly session concluding on June 29 for disrupting the House over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy incident.

The issue has become a political setback for the ruling DMK. Ever since the current session began on June 20, AIADMK MLAs have been attending the assembly session wearing black shirts, holding placards saying “Resign Stalin’ and raising slogans leading to their eviction. The Madras high court which is hearing AIADMK’s petition, seeking a CBI probe, on June 26 gave the government time until July 3 to file a status report.