Home / India News / Tamil Nadu crosses 40,000 mark in Covid-19 infections; 18 more die

Tamil Nadu crosses 40,000 mark in Covid-19 infections; 18 more die

The number of those discharged also recorded a new high on Friday with 1,342 people getting cured from the virus cumulatively leading to 22,047 till date.

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:05 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Chennai
Tamil Nadu crossed the 40,000 mark in the number of Covid-19 infections on Friday, with the state reporting a record high of 1,982 cases in a single day and 18 more people succumbing to the virus.

The total number of cases now stood at 40,698 and the deaths took the toll to 367, the health department said in a bulletin.

The number of those discharged also recorded a new high on Friday with 1,342 people getting cured from the virus cumulatively leading to 22,047 till date.

Chennai continued to lead in the number of people testing positive among districts by registering 1,477 more infections, totalling 28,924 so far, the bulletin said.

