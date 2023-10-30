Tamil Nadu flagpole row: 4-member BJP panel to submit report to high command

A four-member delegation of national Bharatiya Janata Party leaders probing the flagpole incident near Tamil Nadu party president K Annamalai’s house will submit a detailed report to party chief JP Nadda, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The delegation of BJP leaders probing flagpole incident near Tamil Nadu party president K Annamalai to submit report to national party chief JP Nadda. (ANI)

The committee, put together by Nadda, comprising former Karnataka chief minister Sadananda Gowda, MPs Satya Pal Singh and PC Mohan and Andhra Pradesh state party president D Purandeswari had reached Tamil Nadu on Friday and conducted a probe into the matter. The panel also includes Amar Pradad Reddy who heads the party unit’s sports wing in Tamil Nadu and is the co-convener of Annamalai’s on-going padyatra.

The panel took statements from the BJP members and their families related to the flagpole incident on October 21. Earlier, police had arrested six BJP cadres for erecting a 45-foot-high flagpole without permission at Annamalai’s house in Chennai stating that “it posed a safety risk”.

The panel submitted a memorandum to governor R N Ravi on Saturday, requesting him “to summon the chief secretary and senior police officers” alleging that “BJP cadres are being targeted by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led state government”.

“Visited Tamil Nadu as part of a delegation to understand the alleged mistreatment of the BJP cadre by the state government,” Purandeswari posted on X. “There seems to be a coordinated attempt in TN to suppress the increasing influence of the BJP by intimidating its cadre and filing unfounded cases against them. This appears to indicate the authoritarian behaviour of the ruling party, the DMK.”

Later, speaking to reporters, Purandeswari said at least 409 cases have been filed against BJP cadres in Tamil Nadu in the past two years which are “fabricated”.

Meanwhile, raising questions over the incident, Gowda asked why did the police commissioner arrive at the spot. This shows that he is also behaving like a DMK cadre,” Gowda said. “We will not allow this type of political play to continue against the BJP cadre. We had a detailed discussion with the governor,” he said adding, “Amit Shah is the man who can decide what action is best”.

Reacting to the allegations, a senior DMK on the condition of anonymity said that the police followed due procedure. “They (BJP) did not take prior permission,” the leader said. “It was near electric wires so it would have posed a risk to life.” The leader cited chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin requesting his party cadre not to erect flags and banners that could endanger people’s lives on the road. “When we have to erect party flags and banners, even we take permission. Similarly , the BJP also has to take permission and local authorities will decide on it.”