 Tamil Nadu governor administers oath to Ponmudy as minister after SC's directive | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Tamil Nadu governor administers oath to Ponmudy as minister after SC's directive

ANI |
Mar 22, 2024 06:19 PM IST

A day after the Supreme Court's directive, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered oath to senior DMK leader K Ponmudy as a minister in the state cabinet.

A day after the Supreme Court's directive, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered oath to senior DMK leader K Ponmudy as a minister in the state cabinet.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

The swearing-in was also attended by Chief Minister and DMK leader, MK Stalin.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin thanked the Supreme Court for its 'timely intervention' after the top court's directive to re-induct senior DMK leader K Ponmudy as a minister.

The apex court on Thursday questioned the conduct of Governor Ravi over his decision to refuse to appoint K Ponmudy as a minister in the state cabinet and said that he had defied the order of the top court.

CJI Chandrachud said, "We are seriously concerned about the conduct of the governor in this case. We did not want to say it out loud in court but you are now constraining us to say it aloud."

CJI noted that Ponmudy's conviction has been stayed by the top court and despite that, the Tamil Nadu Governor is not allowing him to swear in.

The court was dealing with the TN government's plea against the governor's decision to refuse to appoint Ponmudy as minister.

In the plea, the Tamil Nadu Government has urged the top court to issue directions to appoint K Ponmudy as a Member of Legislative Assembly as a Minister of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Disqualified Tamil Nadu minister and DMK senior leader K Ponmudy was reinstated days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction and three-year jail sentence in a disproportionate asset case on March 13, 2024.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registered a case against Ponmudy and his wife, Visalakshi, in 2011.

Ponmudy was also the minister for higher education and mines during the DMK regime from 2006 to 2011.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Tamil Nadu governor administers oath to Ponmudy as minister after SC's directive
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On