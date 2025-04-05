Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tamil Nadu: IMD issues weather alert for rain, thunderstorms in few districts

ANI |
Apr 05, 2025 01:27 PM IST

Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal area might experience light to moderate rainfall.

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chennai on Saturday issued warnings for rain, light thunderstorms, and lightning in a few districts of Tamil Nadu.

IMD has predicted light to moderate rain, which is likely to affect several districts of Tamil Nadu.(PTI/File)
IMD has predicted light to moderate rain, which is likely to affect several districts of Tamil Nadu.(PTI/File)

It predicted that light to moderate rain would likely fall at one or two places today over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal area.

According to the regional meteorological centre, the weather conditions will likely cause waterlogging and slippery roads in some areas, and rains may also affect traffic.

As of 1:00 PM today, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain, which is likely to affect several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Theni, Tenksasi, Ramanathapuram and Kanyakumari.

Possibility of heavy rain in Tamil Nadu

The Chennai Meteorological Department has said there was a possibility of heavy rain in some places in seven districts of Tamil Nadu today.

The heavy rains in the Tiruppur district on Friday night caused water to enter houses. The Municipal corporation employees are engaged in the task of draining the water.

Also Read: IMD warns of heatwave conditions in Delhi and these states; temperature to touch 42 degrees

According to a report issued by the regional centre, the Tiruppur north witnessed 11 centimetres of rainfall, while the Kozhiporvilai station in Kanyakumari recorded 19 cm.

The Nambiyur weather station in the Erode district, Coimbatore AP, and Sulur stations in the Coimbatore district recorded eight centimetres of rainfall each.

Kavundapadi station in the Erode district, Kil Kotagiri Estate station in the Nilgiris district, and Sothuparai in the Theni district receive nine cm of rainfall each.

In the Ramanathapuram district, the Rameswaram station recorded seven cm of rainfall, followed by Kadaladi, which recorded five cm; Mudukulatur and Mandapam, which recorded two cm; and Tondi and Pamban, which recorded one cm of rainfall each.

Earlier on Friday, rainfall occurred at many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, the Karaikal area, Kerala, the Lakshadweep area, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Telangana, and at a few places in Coastal Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Dry weather prevailed over Mahe and Yanam, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures were below normal by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius at a few places over Tamilnadu. In Kerala, the maximum temperatures were below normal by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius at a few places, followed by 2 to 6 degrees Celsius at many places over Telangana, by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius at a few places over Rayalaseema, and by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius at many places over Interior Karnataka.

Maximum temperatures were generally near normal elsewhere in the region.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Tamil Nadu: IMD issues weather alert for rain, thunderstorms in few districts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On