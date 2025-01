A 1141 gram gold carat worth ₹94.53 lakh was seized by customs officials from a passenger who was concealing it inside his rectum at Trichy Airport. At Trichy Airport, customs officers confiscated a guy who was hiding a 1141 gramme gold carat valued ₹ 94.53 lakh within his rectum.(PTI/representative)

The accused passenger arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Air Asia flight AK-023 on Wednesday and was caught during inspection, officials said.

Also read: Today Gold Rate 30-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

According to an AIU officer, "In Trichy airport, one male passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight No. AK-023 on Wednesday and seized one gold piece of 24 karat purity weighing 1141.000 grams valued ₹94,53,185."

"The gold was extracted from paste-like materials concealed in his rectum," the official added.

Further investigation is underway in the case.