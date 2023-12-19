Tamil Nadu rain: Governor calls review meeting; IMD predicts more showers. Top updates

Incessant rainfall and heavy inundation in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours have wreaked havoc across several districts of the state, prompting authorities to shift over 7,000 residents to relief camps. According to officials, four people have died in the rain-related incidents on Monday. The fresh spell of heavy rainfall came a fortnight after cyclone Michaung caused massive damage in Chennai and north Tamil Nadu.

Manimuthar waterfall overflows due to incessant heavy rainfall in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu