Tamil Nadu rain: Governor calls review meeting; IMD predicts more showers. Top updates
Dec 19, 2023 11:17 AM IST
Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi is set to hold a meeting today at Raj Bhawan in Chennai to review the situation in the flood-affected districts in the state.
Incessant rainfall and heavy inundation in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours have wreaked havoc across several districts of the state, prompting authorities to shift over 7,000 residents to relief camps. According to officials, four people have died in the rain-related incidents on Monday. The fresh spell of heavy rainfall came a fortnight after cyclone Michaung caused massive damage in Chennai and north Tamil Nadu.
Latest updates on Tamil Nadu rain:
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert in the state on Monday. “Moderate thunderstorms & lightning with moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over several districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal. Light rain is likely in isolated places in several districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours,” the weather department said in a bulletin. It also added that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts.
- Issuing a warning to the fishermen to not venture into the sea, the IMD said, “Squally weather with wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off South Tamilnadu Coast, over Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, Lakshadweep area, and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.”
- Nearly 1,000 passengers have been stranded at the Srivakuntam railway station after the incessant rainfall impacted train operations in the state. “Unprecedented rainfall occurred in the districts of Tirunelveli and Tuticorin during the last 24 hours. This has impacted the train operation as track parameters have been breached on certain sections falling in these two districts and as a result, traffic had to be suspended,” the Southern railway said in a notice, adding that they are making “concerted efforts” to restore the traffic and evacuation of stranded passengers.
- According to an NDRF official, two teams have been struggling to reach the stranded passengers at the railway station due to severe floods. “NDRF making efforts to reach them and will do the necessary,” the official said, reported ANI.
- Power supply and mobile phone connectivity have been impacted in several districts of the state amid the heavy rainfall. Public transportation was also affected after road link was cut off in several regions of southern Tamil Nadu following breaches in lakes and flooding.
- The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday along with the Indian Army helped in the rescue operations. “On December 18, Tamil Nadu received unprecedented rains in the last 24 hours that have caused extensive flooding in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. The IAF responded swiftly and tasked Air Force Station Sulur with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, which is currently being undertaken by MI -17 V5 helicopter,” the IAF said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Meanwhile, the Indian Army rescued around 118 people from the flood-affected areas of Vasaipuram district.
- Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday instructed party cadres from the rain-affected districts to assist in the ongoing relief work. He also said that he is monitoring the relief work and is in contact with officials.
(With inputs from agencies)
