close_game
close_game
News / India News / Tamil Nadu rain: Governor calls review meeting; IMD predicts more showers. Top updates

Tamil Nadu rain: Governor calls review meeting; IMD predicts more showers. Top updates

ByManjiri Chitre
Dec 19, 2023 11:17 AM IST

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi is set to hold a meeting today at Raj Bhawan in Chennai to review the situation in the flood-affected districts in the state.

Incessant rainfall and heavy inundation in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours have wreaked havoc across several districts of the state, prompting authorities to shift over 7,000 residents to relief camps. According to officials, four people have died in the rain-related incidents on Monday. The fresh spell of heavy rainfall came a fortnight after cyclone Michaung caused massive damage in Chennai and north Tamil Nadu.

Manimuthar waterfall overflows due to incessant heavy rainfall in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu
Manimuthar waterfall overflows due to incessant heavy rainfall in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu

Latest updates on Tamil Nadu rain:

  1. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert in the state on Monday. “Moderate thunderstorms & lightning with moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over several districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal. Light rain is likely in isolated places in several districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours,” the weather department said in a bulletin. It also added that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts.
  2. Issuing a warning to the fishermen to not venture into the sea, the IMD said, “Squally weather with wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off South Tamilnadu Coast, over Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, Lakshadweep area, and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.”
  3. Nearly 1,000 passengers have been stranded at the Srivakuntam railway station after the incessant rainfall impacted train operations in the state. “Unprecedented rainfall occurred in the districts of Tirunelveli and Tuticorin during the last 24 hours. This has impacted the train operation as track parameters have been breached on certain sections falling in these two districts and as a result, traffic had to be suspended,” the Southern railway said in a notice, adding that they are making “concerted efforts” to restore the traffic and evacuation of stranded passengers.
  4. According to an NDRF official, two teams have been struggling to reach the stranded passengers at the railway station due to severe floods. “NDRF making efforts to reach them and will do the necessary,” the official said, reported ANI.
  5. Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi is set to hold a meeting today at Raj Bhawan in Chennai with senior officials of central agencies and armed forces to review the situation in the flood-affected districts in the state.
  6. Power supply and mobile phone connectivity have been impacted in several districts of the state amid the heavy rainfall. Public transportation was also affected after road link was cut off in several regions of southern Tamil Nadu following breaches in lakes and flooding.
  7. The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday along with the Indian Army helped in the rescue operations. “On December 18, Tamil Nadu received unprecedented rains in the last 24 hours that have caused extensive flooding in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. The IAF responded swiftly and tasked Air Force Station Sulur with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, which is currently being undertaken by MI -17 V5 helicopter,” the IAF said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Meanwhile, the Indian Army rescued around 118 people from the flood-affected areas of Vasaipuram district.
  8. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday instructed party cadres from the rain-affected districts to assist in the ongoing relief work. He also said that he is monitoring the relief work and is in contact with officials.

(With inputs from agencies)

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out