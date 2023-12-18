Tamil Nadu rain: 1 dead, train services hit; IMD predicts more showers. Top points

Roads, bridges and paddy fields in several districts in southern Tamil Nadu submerged and residential colonies came under sheets of water on Monday after spells of unprecedented rains wreaked havoc causing flood-like conditions. One person has reportedly died in the Tuticorin district. The state has requested assistance from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy in the rescue mission as well as dropping of aid in the affected region.

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescue people from a flooded area after heavy rain, in Kanyakumari district,(PTI)