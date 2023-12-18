close_game
Tamil Nadu rain: 1 dead, train services hit; IMD predicts more showers. Top points

ByHT News Desk
Dec 18, 2023 01:22 PM IST

The state has sought assistance from armed forces to carry out relief work.

Roads, bridges and paddy fields in several districts in southern Tamil Nadu submerged and residential colonies came under sheets of water on Monday after spells of unprecedented rains wreaked havoc causing flood-like conditions. One person has reportedly died in the Tuticorin district. The state has requested assistance from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy in the rescue mission as well as dropping of aid in the affected region.

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescue people from a flooded area after heavy rain, in Kanyakumari district,(PTI)
Kanyakumari received 17.3 cm of rainfall, whereas, Tirunelvelli received 26 cm and Tuticorin recorded 60 cm of rainfall in 15 hours.

  1. Around 7,500 people were evacuated and housed in 84 relief camps. Through the Common Alert Protocol, SMS alerts were sent to 62 lakh people.
  2. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said the state has requisitioned the services of the Army, Navy and the Air Force. 84 boats have been deployed for rescue and relief initiatives.
  3. The state government has declared December 18 a public holiday in the four districts.
  4. Chief minister MK Stalin directed authorities to release surplus water into the nearby Kannadian channel after Thamirabarani river started overflowing.
  5. NDRF and State Disaster Response Force personnel, Fire and Rescue Service and police teams evacuated people from heavily inundated localities and housed them in schools and marriage halls.
  6. Train services in the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section have been suspended as 'the ballast' has been washed away, the track is 'hanging', and water is flowing over the railway tracks.
  7. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall today as a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area is exacerbating.

(With PTI inputs)

