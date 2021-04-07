Tamil Nadu reports close to 4,000 new Covid-19 infections, highest single-day spike in 2021

Tamil Nadu reported close to 4,000 new Covid-19 infections (3,986 to be exact) in 24 hours, which took the state’s tally to 911,110 cases, according to state government's health bulletin on Wednesday. This is the highest spike in daily new cases for the state this year. Also, 17 people lost their lives due to the infection, which pushed the death toll in the state to 12,821, according to the bulletin.

The active caseload in Tamil Nadu jumped by 2,145 cases and currently stands at 27,743, the bulletin said. There were 25,598 active cases on the previous day.

The state has reported over 1,000 cases everyday since March 19, over 2,000 cases everyday since March 27 and over 3,000 cases everyday since April 2, a fact that the situation has been deteriorating in the southern state in the past few weeks. A month ago, on March 7, there were 567 new cases in the 24-hour timespan and active case stood at 3,952 in Tamil Nadu.

As far as testing of samples is concerned, Tamil Nadu government has maintained the trend of testing over 80,000 new samples everyday. On Wednesday too, 80,535 RT-PCR tests for the disease were conducted in the state, according to the bulletin. The government noted that there were 260 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, comprising 69 government facilities and 191 private.

Meanwhile, Chennai continues to be the worst affected district in the state with 390 new cases and two related fatalities on Wednesday. So far, 257,851 cases have been identified overall in Chennai and as many as 10,685 active cases are present. Chennai alone accounts for 4,286 of the 12,821 total deaths in the state.

Earlier in the day, the Union health ministry red-flagged Tamil Nadu as one among 12 states and union territories where an upward trajectory has been observed in the number of daily new infections.

Also, with restrictions and night curfews being implemented in some states to curb the spread of the virus, Madras High Court chief justice Sanjib Banerjee commented that “Covid-19 situation appears to be very serious in Tamil Nadu but there is no lockdown yet, no masking and people appear to be taking chances,” news agency ANI reported.