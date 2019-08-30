e-paper
Tamil Nadu to have chopper ambulance service soon

Taking note of the fact that the chopper ambulance of King’s College was effective in saving precious lives, EPS said the state government would extend all assistance to the institution to set up its branch in Chennai, which is known as the Mecca of medical care in the country.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:46 IST
MC Rajan
MC Rajan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
The chopper ambulance service will be modelled on a similar service provided by the King’s Medical College Hospital in London.
The chopper ambulance service will be modelled on a similar service provided by the King’s Medical College Hospital in London.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Tamil Nadu will take a leap in healthcare services by introducing a helicopter ambulance service in the state to extend timely medical care to people in far flung and remote areas, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday. It will be modelled on a similar service provided by the King’s Medical College Hospital in London.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister, speaking at the King’s Medical College, said the state government would take the necessary steps to implement the chopper ambulance service with the aim of taking emergency healthcare to the doorstep of the needy. The facility at the King’s College would be replicated in Tamil Nadu and every effort made to have it soon, he added.

Taking note of the fact that the chopper ambulance of King’s College was effective in saving precious lives, EPS said the state government would extend all assistance to the institution to set up its branch in Chennai, which is known as the Mecca of medical care in the country. This would help enhance the quality of health care, he added.

EPS is on a three-nation foreign tour of UK, USA and Dubai to secure investments. His next stop is USA and after visiting UAE, he would return on September 10.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 22:45 IST

