Tamil Nadu transgender cop attempts suicide alleging harassment by seniors

A 22-year old transgender police constable in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram has been hospitalised after she attempted suicide alleging harassment by three of her superiors, police said on Tuesday.

R Nasriya, who joined the police force in August this year, shot a selfie video of her drinking rat poison and posted it on WhatsApp Monday night, saying she was taking the extreme step as the three superiors “behaved indecently” and ‘teased’ her.

After seeing the video, police rushed to her room in Ramanathapuram and admitted her to the local government hospital. “After a stomach wash, her condition is now okay,” they said.

District Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Meena ordered a departmental inquiry by a DSP rank official into the trans woman constable’s complaint.

In the video, she named the three police personnel and said “I am taking this extreme step because the three behaved indecently and made me suffer a lot by teasing and torturing. They are solely responsible for my death. Friends, please share this clipping with others and get the officials responsible for my death punished.”

Police said the constable was recently shifted to the passport section in the SP office after she had complained about harassment in the Armed Reserve battalion. However, she did not report for duty and resorted to the suicide attempt, they said.

She abstained from work twice for over 20 days each while posted in the Armed Reserve battalion in Ramanathapuram and in Tiruchirappalli, police said.

