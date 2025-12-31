'Tamil should be medium of instruction': Union Minister urge state govt to implemet NEP

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to implement the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, in the state, stating that Tamil should be the medium of instruction up to standard five as per the policy's recommendation. "In Tamil Nadu, Tamil should be the medium of instruction up to standard five. This is the recommendation of the national education policy," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.(File Photo/PTI)

NEP has been an issue of contention between the Centre and the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu.

"We are now implementing the national education policy. In Tamil Nadu, Tamil should be the medium of instruction up to standard five. This is the recommendation of the national education policy. I am hopeful that the local government will encourage the Tamil language in the early stages. If we take care of the children, they will be the future leaders of our society," Union Minister Pradhan told reporters in Madurai.

The Tamil Nadu government has opposed the NEP 2020, claiming the imposition of Hindi under the three-language formula. In August 2025, the MK Stalin government rolled out the State Education Policy with a two-language formula to counter the Centre's NEP.

The tussle between the Centre and the state has also reached the apex court. On December 15, the Supreme Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to hold discussions with the central government on the issue of establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in the state. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan also asked the state government to ascertain the extent of land necessary for establishing JNVs.

During the hearing, Senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, argued that the Centre should adopt a two-language formula in line with the State government's policy, instead of a three-language formula. The counsel representing the Centre, on the other hand, contended that the State government want to thrust the Hindi language.

The top court urged the parties not to make this a language issue. It asserted that the aforesaid directions regarding the establishment of JNVs are in the interest of education among rural students.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan, while speaking to reporters, hailed the fourth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which concluded on Tuesday.

He said, "We have completed the fourth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam successfully. Yesterday, we successfully organised the concluding program at Sri Rameswaram ji, and the Vice President of India addressed the gathering. This Kashi Tamil Sangamam is the statement and civilizational link between different parts of our country, especially Kashi and Rameshwaram. Many people are now participating in it. In the future, a more effective cultural exchange program on the background of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' will be organised. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for envisioning this great cultural bridge between the two parts of our country."

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 began on December 2 under the theme: 'Let Us Learn Tamil - Tamil Karkalam.' Vice President CP Radhakrishnan attended the valedictory ceremony of the event as the Chief Guest at Rameswaram on Tuesday.