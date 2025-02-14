Tata Group chairman Chandrasekaran honored with UK Knighthood

Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has been felicitated with 'The most excellent order of the British Empire (Civil Division)' in recognition of his contributions, and services to the United Kingdom and India business relations, as per a British Government's official statement. According to a British Government official release, Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has been awarded 'The most excellent order of the British Empire (Civil Division)' in appreciation of his services and contributions to the commercial relationship between the United Kingdom and India.(PTI)

"I am deeply humbled by this prestigious recognition, for which I am grateful to His Majesty, King Charles. I would like to express how proud we are at the Tata Group to maintain such a strong strategic relationship with the UK across the technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive sectors," Chandrasekaran said on teh honour.

"We are incredibly proud of our iconic British brands like Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley. We employ more than 70,000 people in the UK. We enjoy fruitful and world-class research and academic partnerships with great institutions in this country which include the University of Oxford, the London School of Economics, the University of Warwick and the University of Swansea," he stated.

"I would also like to express, on behalf of the Tata Group, my deep thanks to HM Government for their support for the Group. It is a strong and enduring relationship, and I look forward to strengthening our presence in the UK further. Thank you once again for paying me this great honour," the Tata Group Chairman said.

Chandrasekaran is Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata operating companies with aggregate annual revenues of more than USD 100 billion, according to the information provided on the website of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

He joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed Chairman in January 2017.

Chandrasekaran is an active member of India's bilateral business forums including USA, UK, Australia and Japan. He served as the chairman of NASSCOM, the apex trade body for IT services firms in India in 2012-13.

He also also chairs the Boards of several group operating companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - of which he was Chief Executive Officer from 2009-17, as per the TCS.

His appointment as Chairman followed a 30-year business career at TCS, which he joined from university. Chandra rose through the ranks at TCS to become CEO and Managing Director of the leading global IT solution and consulting firm.