TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to discuss Opposition unity with Rahul Gandhi today

Intensifying his efforts to build opposition alliance to take on the BJP, Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

In his second visit to New Delhi in less than a week, Naidu will call on Gandhi as part of his efforts to bring all opposition parties on a common platform.

Addressing a party programme in Amaravati on Wednesday night, Naidu said he would meet Gandhi in the national capital on Thursday.

This will be Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief’s first meeting with Congress president, though the two had shared dais at the swearing-in of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy in May.

The TDP chief had called on Aam Admi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav and BSP leader Mayawati on Saturday.

He is likely to meet NCP leader Sharad Pawar and leaders of the Left parties on Thursday.

He said he was trying to bring all like-minded opposition parties together to form an alliance as an alternative to BJP.

Naidu, who had pulled out of BJP-led NDA in March, said the policies pursued by BJP posed a threat democracy in the country. “I have taken the responsibility to save the country from this threat. It is the duty of all to save the country,” he said.

Naidu claimed that he was offered the post of prime minister twice, but he refused. He said time had come again for TDP to play a key role in national politics.

He reiterated that Modi betrayed people of Andhra Pradesh by going back on the promise to undo injustice done to them with the bifurcation of the state.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 10:45 IST