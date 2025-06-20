Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra: Teacher caught napping in Jalna ZP school, video goes viral; official promises probe

PTI |
Jun 20, 2025 08:44 PM IST

The incident took place in Gadegavan in Jafrabad tehsil in a Marathi medium school catering to students from Class I to V.

A video that went viral on Friday showed a zilla parishad school teacher sleeping in class in Maharashtra's Jalna district, following which a senior official said a report will be submitted to higher authorities on the issue. 

Parents of several students rued the state of affairs at the school, and asserted that authorities must increase the monitoring.(Image foor representation.)
Parents of several students rued the state of affairs at the school, and asserted that authorities must increase the monitoring.(Image foor representation.)

The incident took place in Gadegavan in Jafrabad tehsil in a Marathi medium school catering to students from Class I to V. 

In the video, the teacher can be seen resting his leg on a table, with 15-17 students sitting around. When the person shooting the video asks a student since how long the teacher had been sleeping, "half an hour" is the reply. 

Identifying the teacher as VK Munde, block education officer Satish Shinde said he would submit a report on the issue to the district education officer. 

"Strict action will be taken against the teacher as per departmental rules," he said. 

Parents of several students rued the state of affairs at the school, and asserted that authorities must increase the monitoring of such institutions in rural areas or else students would suffer.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Maharashtra: Teacher caught napping in Jalna ZP school, video goes viral; official promises probe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On