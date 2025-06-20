Maharashtra: Teacher caught napping in Jalna ZP school, video goes viral; official promises probe

A video that went viral on Friday showed a zilla parishad school teacher sleeping in class in Maharashtra's Jalna district, following which a senior official said a report will be submitted to higher authorities on the issue. Parents of several students rued the state of affairs at the school, and asserted that authorities must increase the monitoring.(Image foor representation.)

The incident took place in Gadegavan in Jafrabad tehsil in a Marathi medium school catering to students from Class I to V.

In the video, the teacher can be seen resting his leg on a table, with 15-17 students sitting around. When the person shooting the video asks a student since how long the teacher had been sleeping, "half an hour" is the reply.

Identifying the teacher as VK Munde, block education officer Satish Shinde said he would submit a report on the issue to the district education officer.

"Strict action will be taken against the teacher as per departmental rules," he said.

Parents of several students rued the state of affairs at the school, and asserted that authorities must increase the monitoring of such institutions in rural areas or else students would suffer.