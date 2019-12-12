Teacher held for sexually assaulting 12 boys in Rajasthan

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 03:05 IST

The teacher of a Rajasthan-based school, arrested on Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting 12 boys, would remove complaints against him from the complaint box when he learnt that his victims were writing against him to the principal, according to police investigations. In the last one year, he allegedly assaulted around a dozen students, all in the range of 11 to 14 years, Jhunjhunu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Yadav said .

Police arrested the teacher on Tuesday after the principal filed a first information report ( FIR) against him on Saturday evening. The accused was produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody for two days.

”He began with sexually assaulting one student and gradually started targeting other students as well. One of the victims gathered courage and told the principal about the teacher,” Yadav said.

Students told the principal that the teacher would call them home, situated on the campus, on the pretext of giving them tuitions. Parents would be told that their child was weak in studies and would flunk if they did not take extra classes from him. “The parents would then tell their children to go to him for tuitions. He would take extra classes at home where he would molest the children,” Yadav said.

When police started the investigation, four more students came forward to report assault by the teacher, who has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code.

The father of one of the victims said he was shocked to learn about the incident. “Police told us on Sunday that our son had been sexually assaulted by his teacher and they needed our permission for his (son’s) medical examination. It was a shocker for all of us that even in school our children are not safe,” he said.

The principal of the school said, “The moment I came to know about it I reported it to police.”

On Wednesday, member of Parliament from Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency Hanuman Beniwal raised the issue during zero hour in the Lok Sabha, demanding a narco test of the accused.

A team of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child rights also visited the school to enquire about the incident. The child body would submit a report to the state government soon, officials said.