Teachers strike: Odisha to adopt ‘No Work No Pay’ policy

Odisha government has decided to adopt the ‘No Work No Pay’ policy with regard to the strike by the block grant teachers and lecturers, an official said Thursday.

Teachers, lecturers and other employees of 4,000 block grant schools and 1500 colleges on September 24 resumed duty after a 42-days of strike.

“It has been decided to adopt the principle of ‘No Work No Pay’ in respect of the officers/ officials those who have participated in the strike neglecting their official assignments since long,” additional secretary in the School and Mass Education department, Prabhat Kumar Bhoi said in a letter to all directors of the department.

Bhoi also instructed the directors to report compliance to the School and Mass Education department for kind appraisal of the department secretary.

Though the teachers have started attending classes, they continue to protest by wearing black badges in order to press for their demands. The have been demanding equal salary as the teachers in government schools and colleges get.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 17:20 IST