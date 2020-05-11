On National Technology Day, PM says technology is helping many in making world free from Covid-19

Updated: May 11, 2020 13:13 IST

On the occasion of National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter and emphasised the significance of technology. The prime minister said that technological innovations are helping many in making the world free from coronavirus.

“I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus,” PM Modi tweeted. He hoped for further harnessing of technology for the creation of a “healthier and better planet”.

On National Technology Day, the prime minister saluted all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. He also lauded Indian scientists for their exceptional feat of successfully conducting nuclear tests at Pokhran on this (May 11) in 1998.

The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make.



“On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India’s history,” PM Modi posted.

“The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make,” the prime minister stated in another tweet.

National Technology Day is observed every year in India on May 11 to commemorate the scientific and technological achievements of scientists and engineers in the country. It was first observed on May 11, 1999.