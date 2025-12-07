Search
Sun, Dec 07, 2025
Teen dies after falling in borewell in Gujarat village; suicide suspected

PTI
Updated on: Dec 07, 2025 08:44 pm IST

The police carried out an 8-hour-long rescue operation and oxygen supply was also started. However, the boy could not be saved.

A 17-year-old labourer who ‘fell’ into a 140-foot borewell in a village in Bhuj taluka of Gujarat couldn't be saved despite an eight-hour rescue operation, which ended early Sunday, police said, adding that he was declared dead at a hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police M.J. Christian said police received the information about the incident at 6.30 pm on Saturday(PTI)
Police suspect it could be a suicide triggered by an argument between the victim and his father over an expensive mobile phone.

The victim, Rustom Sheikh, originally from Jharkhand, reportedly fell into the 1.5 feet-wide borewell at a farmhouse in Kukma village on Saturday evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police M.J. Christian said police received the information about the incident at 6.30 pm on Saturday and launched a rescue operation with borewell operators and other agencies.

"When police arrived at the spot, the victim was screaming from inside the borewell. Oxygen supply was arranged promptly,' the DySP said, adding that Sheikh was pulled out after nearly eight hours of efforts at around 3 AM on Sunday.

"He was rushed to GK General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," police said.

Christian said the primary investigation suggests that Sheikh jumped into the borewell after an argument with his father over renting an expensive mobile phone.

He allegedly threw away the phone after a heated exchange and jumped into the borewell, he added.

"We have registered a case of accidental death, though prima facie it appears to be suicide. The borewell is 2.5 feet above ground and was covered with a stone. The victim allegedly removed the stone and jumped. A detailed investigation is underway," Christian added.

Sheikh's brother, Mikhail (16), was working with him at the same farmhouse. He has taken the body to Jharkhand after the postmortem.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

