Teen gang-raped, forced to drink insecticide: Cops

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, gang-raped by five men and forced to drink insecticide in Bihar’s Vaishali district, said police adding that the teenager is in a “serious” condition. The five accused abducted her and took her to an isolated place where they raped her, said police (Representative photo)

Four of the five accused – in the age-group of 18-19 years – have been arrested, said police.

A first information report (FIR) under Sections 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 363 (punishment for kidnapping). 376 (2) (g), section 376 (D) (where a woman is raped by one or more in a group of persons acting in furtherance of their common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 6 (1) (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso Act) was lodged against five men including her friend based on the statement of the girl’s grandmother at Baligaon police station in the district. More sections will be added as the investigation progresses, said police.

“All accused are from Baligaon police station area. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory Division reached the spot of the incident and collected evidence. Further probe is underway,” Vaishali superintendent of police Ravi Ranjan Kumar said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the teenager and her friend, who is one of the accused, were in touch for the last 10 weeks as per their call detail records and were planning to elope,” said a police officer familiar with the matter.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the girl stepped out to relieve herself. The five accused abducted her and took her to an isolated place where they raped her, said police, adding that they threatened the survivor against informing anyone about the incident.

“One of the accused forced the girl to drink insecticide and snatched away her cell phone. The victim somehow managed to reach her house and narrated the ordeal to her grandmother before falling unconscious,” the girl’s grandmother told police in her complaint.

The teenager was taken to Hajipur Sadar hospital on Friday, after which police were informed. Her condition is said to be “serious”, said an officer. Police are yet to record the girl’s statement. Once she recovers, she will be produced before the court of judicial magistrate to record her statement under section 164 (recording of confessions and statements) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), said police.

The 15-year-old lives with her grandmother and her parents work in Patna, said police.

