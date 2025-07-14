Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
Teen girl among 3 civilians injured as IED planted by Naxals explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Published on: Jul 14, 2025 01:12 PM IST

The victims, including a teenage girl, accidentally triggered the device while foraging for mushrooms and were subsequently hospitalized.

A teenage girl and two other persons were injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

Naxalites often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel, who use such routes during anti-Naxal operations inside forests.(AFP File)
The incident took place on Sunday evening when the three persons, residents of Dhangol village under Madded police station limits, had gone to a nearby forest to collect mushrooms, a police official said.

They inadvertently came in contact with the pressure IED, which exploded causing injuries to their legs and faces, he said.

The three persons -- identified as Chidem Kanhaiya (24), Korse Santosh (26) and Kavita Kudiam (16) -- were shifted to Bijapur district hospital, he said.

Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by Naxalities in the past in the Bastar region, which includes Bijapur district.

