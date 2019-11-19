Teen rape victim kills self in Bijnor; police arrest two

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:59 IST

Meerut: A teenage girl committed suicide on Tuesday after she was raped by two people of her village in the Afjalgarh area of Bijnor district, police said.

Police have arrested the two accused, and sent them to jail on charges of committing rape and instigating the girl to commit suicide.

Sudhir Kumar Tyagi, superintendent of police, Bijnor , said the girl had called her elder sister before hanging herself to death and told her that two neighbours raped her on Monday when she was alone in the house. The girl was 16-year-old and her parents were not in the house when she committed suicide, Tyagi added.

The girl’s sister reported the matter to the police, and on her complaint, a team of officers raided the house and other hideouts of the accused, and arrested them on Tuesday evening. Both the accused are majors and live in the neighbourhood of the deceased girl.

“ A case of committing rape and instigating the girl to commit suicide have been registered against the accused, and they had been sent to jail,” Tyagi said.