Representational Image. (HT archive)
Teenager repatriated from PoK

A teenager from Jammu & Kashmir’s Bandipora district, who inadvertently crossed the Line of Control in September, was repatriated from Pakistan occupied Kashmir on Tuesday
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 05:29 PM IST

A teenager from Jammu & Kashmir’s Bandipora district, who inadvertently crossed the Line of Control in September, was repatriated from Pakistan occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

“Proactive coordination by Indian authorities has enabled repatriation of the boy on April 20 [Tuesday] at Tithwal Crossing Bridge. At around 11.55am, Sayeed [the boy] was taken over from Pakistani authorities at Tithwal crossing Bridge amidst the emotional backdrop of the boy’s joyous brother,” a defence spokesperson said.

The bridge over the Kishanganga river has been a meeting point for the divided families.

