‘Teflon coating has gone’: Derek O'Brien's message for PM Modi after his Lok Sabha speech

The Trinamool Congress has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the country had lost confidence in the ruling government. It also claimed that after Modi's 2-hour-long speech during the no-confidence motion against his government on Thursday, “one is quite confident that INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) jitega Bharat”. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien speaks in Parliament in New Delhi. (ANI)

“I can tell you the positive – the teflon coating has gone; the sheen has vanished. Mr. @narendramodi after your speech today, one is quite confident that INDIA jitega Bharat,” TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said in a video message tweeted by his party.

In a separate tweet, O'Brien wrote, “After absconding for 21 days, PM @narendramodi had to be dragged and compelled to come to Lok Sabha with a #NoConfidenceMotionDebate #Parliament. One full hour (6.08 pm) into his lacklustre speech, not a word on #Manipur from the man with a heart of stone.”

The TMC alleged that for the initial 90 minutes of his speech, Modi “conveniently skirted around the pressing issue of Manipur”. However, when the INDIA alliance chose to stage a walkout, the prime minister's calculated response was swift.

“With an almost eerie precision, within thirty seconds of the opposition exiting, PM Modi delved into a mere four-minute discourse on Manipur — a stark reminder of his inability to prioritize genuine concern for the people over political optics,” the TMC wrote on Twitter.

In her speech in Lok Sabha, TMC MP Mahua Moitra claimed that the country has lost confidence in Modi. "The spectacle of the prime minister of the greatest democracy bowing to religious seers of a majority in the chamber of the new Parliament fills us with shame, police manhandling and filing FIRs against champion wrestlers fills us with shame, 50 Panchayat in 3 districts of BJP-ruled Haryana issuing letters forbidding Muslim traders entering the state fills us with shame,” she said.

Moitra also alleged that the ruling government was creating it in every state and the Opposition is not going to be bullied.

TMC MP added, "One crony capitalist is not going to make a monkey out of India's regulators and equity markets while we watch. CM Mamata is not scared, CM Stalin is not scared, Akhilesh Yadav is not scared, Rahul Gandhi is not scared. This time we reject you on and we will win."

Moitra also took a dig at BJP MPs praising themselves and quoted from the Gita.

“You have the right to labour only and not to the fruits of labour. Everyone asks if not Modiji then who? After this inaction on Manipur, Hon'ble Prime Minister where you had absolute power to intervene but you did not, is a cornerstone after which India will say anyone but Modi," the TMC firebrand MP said.

Manipur 'piece of one's heart': PM Modi

In his speech, Modi described the violence-hit Manipur as a “piece of one's heart”, and said that all efforts will be made to restore peace in the northeastern state which will soon walk the path of progress.

“The north-east is our 'jigar ka tukda'. The problems of Manipur are presented in such a manner as if they had begun in the recent past,” Modi said.

He assured the people of the strife-torn northeastern state that peace shall soon return as the government is doing everything possible to punish the accused.

Modi further asked the Opposition to ‘work together’ for restoring peace in Manipur and bringing normalcy there.

The I.N.D.I.A staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha during Modi’s reply to the motion of no confidence. However, the no-confidence motion was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

