Tej Pratap holds court on the second day, says Tejashwi should attend too

Holding court at the RJD’s state headquarters here for the second consecutive day, Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday said he would be happy if his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav made an appearance at his Janta Durbar.

The MLA and former minister, who had on Monday said he would not shy away from assuming the leadership of the party if given a chance, however, dismissed queries about a number of party leaders reportedly expressing their discomfiture over the prospect of the mercurial leader taking over the reins of RJD.

“There may be some RSS-minded people in the party who will get brainwashed once they meet me personally. I do not know what they are saying and why. Elections are approaching and many people start speaking unnecessarily out of worry over tickets”, Yadav told reporters.

He also maintained that he was committed to helping Tejashwi Yadav become the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

“I had expressed my commitment long back, in full public view, and blown a conch to announce the Mahabharata. I have been time and again saying that it is Tejashwi who is Arjuna and I will be playing the role of Krishna. I will be there to guide him. Some people want to create a rift between brothers,” he alleged.

Notably, the two brothers have not been seen together ever since the elder one filed a petition seeking divorce from his wife of six months, which has met with disapproval from his family.

Tej Pratap Yadav had remained conspicuous by his absence on the first four days of the winter session of the state assembly, which concluded last month, and on the final day when he made an appearance he avoided crossing paths with Tejashwi unlike on the previous occasions when the two brothers used to sit next to each other.

When asked whether he would like Tejashwi to attend the Janta Durbar, Tej Pratap said why not. “I would like to say to Tejashwi, if you are watching this telecast please do come and join me in listening to the woes of the people so that we may work towards solving these,” he said.

Yadav, who has of late begun to display a much more active interest in politics unlike in the past when he used to devote more time to religious pursuits, was asked whether he had been advised to do so by his father whom he met in Ranchi last week.

He replied in his trademark style why should I tell you what my political guru and I talked about. Do you share in public the conversations you have with your wife.

When pointed out that his earthy mannerisms and acerbic wit had an uncanny similarity to those of his legendary father, Yadav said who else do you think I would have resembled.

He also remarked Janata Durbar had started with Lalu.

“Nitish chacha (uncle) only tried to imitate that but nobody attending his version has ever been provided with a solution to his or her problems. In contrast, Lalu used to decide matters on the spot. I am trying to carry the legacy forward, “ he said.

The former health minister also visited a slum in the Bihar capital where he came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar government for failing to provide the citizens with proper drinking water, housing, drainage and sanitation and offering empty slogans of har ghar nal ka jal and pakki gali aur naali.

