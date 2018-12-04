Tej Pratap’s divorce plea: Court serves notice on Aishwarya

The principal family court in Patna on Monday served a notice on Aishwarya Rai, wife of former minister Tej Pratap Yadav, to appear before it on January 8 in connection with the divorce petition filed by her husband.

Tej Pratap, son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, had appeared before the court on November 29, when it took up the petition for hearing. The family court, later, passed an order to issue the notice to Aishwarya. Tej Prarap, who married Aishwarya on May 12, had filed for divorce on November 3.

Tej Pratap’s lawyer Yashwant Kumar Sharma said the court of Uma Shankar Dwivedi on Monday issued the notice to Aishwarya Rai. “I hope she will appear before the court on January 8 to clear her stand,” he added.

Ever since their engagement, there were murmurs of ‘mismatch’ in the alliance, with Aishwarya having completed her post graduation from Delhi’s Lady Sri Ram College while Tej Pratap had dropped studies after class 11. All seemed well initially with mother-in-law Rabri Devi calling Aishwarya the ‘Laxmi’ of the house.

Nearly a month ago, Tej Pratap Yadav had said“I was made a scapegoat for political benefits of several people in my family and party.”

However, six months down the line Tej Pratap says he was never ready for the wedding.

“There is no match between us. We both come from extremely different backgrounds. Our culture and grooming are poles apart. I was never ready for the wedding. I kept pleading but nobody took me seriously,” Tej Pratap said before leaving for Ranchi to meet his ailing father, who is serving a jail term there.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 08:37 IST