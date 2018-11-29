Today in New Delhi, India
Tej Pratap withdraws divorce petition against wife Aishwarya Rai

Tej Pratap had filed for a divorce from Aishwariya Rai, daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai and grandchild of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, on November 2 citing “compatibility issues”.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2018 13:37 IST
Subhash Pathak
Subhash Pathak
Hindustan Times, Patna
Tej Pratap Yadav with his wife Aishwarya Rai during their engagement function in Patna.(PTI File Photo)

Tej Pratap Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and former Bihar minister, withdrew the divorce petition he had filed in a family court in Patna against Aishwarya Rai, his wife of six months.

Tej Pratap had filed for a divorce from Aishwarya, daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai and grandchild of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, on November 2 citing “compatibility issues”.

Tej Pratap, in his media interactions, said he had married Aishwarya – an MBA graduate – in May this year under pressure from his parents and could not adjust with her as she came from a different background.

