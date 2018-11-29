Tej Pratap withdraws divorce petition against wife Aishwarya Rai

Tej Pratap Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and former Bihar minister, withdrew the divorce petition he had filed in a family court in Patna against Aishwarya Rai, his wife of six months.

Tej Pratap had filed for a divorce from Aishwarya, daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai and grandchild of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, on November 2 citing “compatibility issues”.

Tej Pratap, in his media interactions, said he had married Aishwarya – an MBA graduate – in May this year under pressure from his parents and could not adjust with her as she came from a different background.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 13:34 IST