Tej Pratap withdraws divorce petition against wife Aishwarya Rai
Tej Pratap had filed for a divorce from Aishwariya Rai, daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai and grandchild of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, on November 2 citing “compatibility issues”.india Updated: Nov 29, 2018 13:37 IST
Tej Pratap Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and former Bihar minister, withdrew the divorce petition he had filed in a family court in Patna against Aishwarya Rai, his wife of six months.
Tej Pratap had filed for a divorce from Aishwarya, daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai and grandchild of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, on November 2 citing “compatibility issues”.
Tej Pratap, in his media interactions, said he had married Aishwarya – an MBA graduate – in May this year under pressure from his parents and could not adjust with her as she came from a different background.
