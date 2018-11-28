Tej Pratap and Aishwarya adults, can decide what is best for them: Tejashwi

Leader of the opposition in Bihar legislative assembly on Tuesday sought to downplay his brother Tej Pratap Yadav’s petition seeking divorce from Aishwarya Rai, saying they were adults and capable of taking a decision about their life.

“Both Tej Pratap and Aishwariya are adults and know what is good for them,” said Tejashwi, younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, adding that family matters should not be highlighted in public.

“If personal matters are highlighted in public, many top political leaders of the country would land in trouble,” he said.

Tejashwi’s observation appears to be an indication that efforts of the RJD’s first family had failed to mollify the quarrelling couple.

Tej Pratap, an MLA and a former Bihar health minister who is believed to be in Vrindavan, has said he would not come to Patna till his family backed his decision to divorce his wife of six months. He recently tweeted that a relationship once broken cannot be mended, indicating that the Yadav scion was adamant on pursuing his separation from his wife.

Tej Pratap keeps family on tenterhooks, Rabri hopeful for settlement

Tej Pratap had filed for divorce from Aishwariya, daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai and grandchild of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, on November 2 citing “compatibility issues”. All eyes are on November 29 when a family court in Patna will hear the divorce petition.

Tej Pratap, in his media interactions, said he had married Aishwariya – an MBA graduate – in May this year under pressure from his parents and could not adjust with her as she came from a different background.

However, Tej Pratap’s mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi recently expressed hope that her elder son would soon return home and patch up with wife.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 08:00 IST