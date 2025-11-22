‘Brilliant child, made community proud’: IAF pilot’s village in Himachal mourns his death

Patiyalkar village in Tehsil Nagrota Bagwan, Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, was plunged into grief following the death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal in a Tejas aircraft crash during the Dubai Air Show. The IAF pilot, was taking part in a demonstration when the mishap occurred.

The 34-year-old Indian Air Force pilot, celebrated for his exceptional flying skills and daring spirit, was taking part in a demonstration when the mishap occurred on Friday. Villagers and relatives expressed their sorrow, remembering him as a brave and accomplished officer.

"All of us are very sad to hear about this accident. People are visiting the family to show solidarity and express grief. The immediate family is not here, but extended family members have come. He was a brilliant child, and we are proud of him," Mehar Chand, a villager, told ANI.

"Namansh was our village's son. He was a Wing Commander in a very important post. He represented our village on the national stage. His death is a huge loss, not just for his family but for the whole region. The entire village is grieving," another villager was quoted as saying by ANI.

Former village pradhan Shashi Dhiman said the late officer had always made the community proud.

"Yesterday evening, my brother from Delhi told me about this unfortunate accident, and the entire village is very sad. His wife is in Chennai. His mortal remains will reach Chennai by evening. The last rites will be held here in Patiyalkar village," Shashi Dhiman told ANI.

The Indian Air Force announced the pilot's death after the crash and said a court of inquiry is being constituted to determine the cause of the accident.

Wing Commander Syal is survived by his wife, who is also an IAF officer, their six-year-old daughter, and parents.

Defence expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retd.) said that the incident might have occurred due to the pilot losing control or a blackout due to the g-forces induced by gravity, adding that the exact cause of the crash can only be determined after the data from the cockpit is retrieved.

"Pilots wear a G-suit so that the blood does not pool in their legs; there might have been an issue with that. What exactly happened can only be determined once the cockpit data is retrieved. I express my condolences to the family of the pilot," ANI news agency quoted Gaur as saying.