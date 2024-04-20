Tejashwi responds to Nitish Kumar's ‘paida bahut kar diye’ attack at Lalu Prasad: ‘Blessing for us’

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said making personal comments won't help the people of Bihar after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar took a swipe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav over the number of children he has. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI file)

“With folded hands, I want to tell the chief minister that you are senior to us, and we respect you and will continue to do that. You can say whatever you want, that is your right,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“Whatever he would say, that is going to be a blessing for us. However, making personal comments won't help the people of Bihar. He shouldn't make such remarks. But whatever he says, I will take it as a blessing,” he added.

Tejashwi Yadav was responding to the personal attack Nitish Kumar made at a rally in Katihar.

While targeting Lalu Prasad over dynastic politics, Nitish Kumar said the RJD supremo appointed his wife, Rabri Devi, as Bihar chief minister after he had to step down following conviction in the fodder scam.

“Nowadays, (promoting) his children,” Nitish said.

“Paida toh bahut kar diye…Itna jyada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal-bachcha? (Produced too many…Should anyone produce so many children),” he asked rhetorically.

“Now they have involved their daughters, two sons, and everyone. They keep saying something or other everywhere. People forget the old things, hence, I want to tell everyone that no work used to get done. People could not get out, there were no roads or education,” the chief minister said.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari hit out at Nitish Kumar saying the chief minister has “lost it completely.”

“The BJP stopped him from sharing the stage with the prime minister, and this has pained him. Besides, he saw people's anger yesterday during the polling. He can see (BJP-led NDA's) defeat, and that's why he is making personal attacks on Lalu Prasad Yadav,” he added.