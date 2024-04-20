 Tejashwi responds to Nitish Kumar's ‘paida bahut kar diye’ attack at Lalu Prasad: ‘Blessing for us’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tejashwi responds to Nitish Kumar's ‘paida bahut kar diye’ attack at Lalu Prasad: ‘Blessing for us’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2024 06:47 PM IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar courted controversy by making a personal attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said making personal comments won't help the people of Bihar after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar took a swipe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav over the number of children he has.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI file)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI file)

“With folded hands, I want to tell the chief minister that you are senior to us, and we respect you and will continue to do that. You can say whatever you want, that is your right,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Whatever he would say, that is going to be a blessing for us. However, making personal comments won't help the people of Bihar. He shouldn't make such remarks. But whatever he says, I will take it as a blessing,” he added.

Tejashwi Yadav was responding to the personal attack Nitish Kumar made at a rally in Katihar.

While targeting Lalu Prasad over dynastic politics, Nitish Kumar said the RJD supremo appointed his wife, Rabri Devi, as Bihar chief minister after he had to step down following conviction in the fodder scam.

“Nowadays, (promoting) his children,” Nitish said.

Paida toh bahut kar diye…Itna jyada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal-bachcha? (Produced too many…Should anyone produce so many children),” he asked rhetorically.

“Now they have involved their daughters, two sons, and everyone. They keep saying something or other everywhere. People forget the old things, hence, I want to tell everyone that no work used to get done. People could not get out, there were no roads or education,” the chief minister said.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari hit out at Nitish Kumar saying the chief minister has “lost it completely.”

“The BJP stopped him from sharing the stage with the prime minister, and this has pained him. Besides, he saw people's anger yesterday during the polling. He can see (BJP-led NDA's) defeat, and that's why he is making personal attacks on Lalu Prasad Yadav,” he added.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Tejashwi responds to Nitish Kumar's ‘paida bahut kar diye’ attack at Lalu Prasad: ‘Blessing for us’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On