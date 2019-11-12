Tejashwi Yadav faces fire from rivals for ‘mid-air’ birthday bash

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:47 IST

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday came under withering fire from rivals after pictures of him and his aides purportedly celebrating his birthday aboard an aeroplane went viral on the social media.

In the pictures, the younger son of incarcerated RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday in the state capital, is seen enjoying food with his close aides Sanjay Yadav, Mani Yadav and legislator Bhola Yadav.

Although the veracity of pictures, time and location or identity of the person who clicked it, were unclear, it gave enough ammunition to the BJP, JD (U) and LJP leaders to hit out at the Lalu family scion.

JD (U) spokesperson and former MLC Sanjay Singh said, “This is the worst blot on your political career. Your father is in jail and you are brazenly celebrating your birthday in a chartered plane. Have some remorse.”

His fellow colleague Nikhil Mandal also joined in. “Tejashwi is the new face of socialism — father in jail, son in a chartered plane.”

The Leader of Opposition had visited his father on the eve of his 30th birthday in Ranchi to enquire about his health and seek blessings before flying to the state capital to celebrate the occasion with party leaders by cutting a 30 pound cake.

His elder brother Tej Pratap had presented him a sapling and a copy of Bhagwat Gita. The birthday bash was attended by senior RJD functionaries.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand also took on Tejashwi. “These leaders are born with silver spoon and they not only make fun of the poor, but are also a blot for the very ideals they claim to champion.”

Newly appointed LJP chief Chirag Paswan said he had always counselled his younger brother (Tejashwi) to carry himself in a manner that suited his post and position.

The RJD, however, defended Tejashwi. “The ruling parties are gripped by Tejashwi-phobia after the bypoll results which saw their blood pressure rising. Why can’t a leader, who works for the poor and stands up to champion their cause, celebrate his birthday?”asked RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari.