Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
Telangana ACB recovers 2.93cr cash from Nizamabad municipal official

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Aug 11, 2024 07:28 AM IST

The anti-corruption bureau of Telangana police on Friday night arrested a revenue official of the Nizamabad municipal corporation (NMC) and seized cash worth ₹2.93 crore following a series of raids at his residence and that of his family members.

During the raids that concluded on Saturday morning, ACB sleuths recovered cash amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.93 crore from the residence of Dasari Narender, a revenue officer in the NMC. (HT Photo)
During the raids that concluded on Saturday morning, ACB sleuths recovered cash amounting to 2.93 crore from the residence of Dasari Narender, a revenue officer in the NMC. Additionally, 1.11 crore was found from the bank accounts of Narender and his relatives. Apart from that, gold ornaments weight 500 grams and 17 immovable properties worth 6.27 crore were also discovered.

Deputy commissioner of police of ACB, Nizamabad, Sekhar Goud, told reporters on Saturday that Nerender was produced before the special court for ACB cases in Hyderabad. The court sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.

According to the DCP, the officials had unearthed the huge bundles of cash concealed in carton boxes at various places within the house, including under his bed.

The raid was conducted as part of a case registered against him for disproportionate assets. The ACB has registered a case against the accused under Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

“Further investigation is on,” Goud said.

Follow Us On